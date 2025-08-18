No agreement reached. Sancho refused to move to Roma

Jadon Sancho is no longer wanted by Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim and is looking for a new club.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Roma approached the Red Devils and offered €20 million for the Englishman. Manchester United were willing to accept this amount, but the transfer is off. The reason is that Sancho failed to agree on personal terms with the Giallorossi.

Besiktas are also interested in the Englishman, but Sancho is not in talks with the Turkish giants either.

Last season, Jadon Sancho played for Chelsea on loan. He scored 5 goals and provided 10 assists in 41 matches across all competitions. Sancho’s current contract with United runs until 2026.

Reminder: Manchester United are considering the sensational return of David de Gea, who could wear the red shirt again two years after his departure.