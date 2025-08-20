Prediction on game W2(-2) Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 21, 2025, the first leg of the Europa League play-off will take place in Portugal, where Gibraltar's Lincoln will face Portuguese side Braga. I suggest betting on one of the teams to win.

Match preview

Lincoln FC are the runners-up of Gibraltar and regular participants in the European qualifiers. However, they've only made it to the group stage of the Conference League once — back in 2021.

This time, Lincoln have a shot at reaching a different tournament — the Europa League. But their opponent is a formidable force, and their chances of progressing are slim. In the previous round, the Gibraltarians edged out Armenia's Noah on penalties — Noah played in the Conference League group stage last season.

Braga, their current opponents, finished fourth in the Portuguese Championship last season and started their European campaign from the second qualifying round of the Europa League. The team confidently dispatched Bulgaria's Levski and Romania's CFR, barely breaking a sweat.

This season, under new head coach Carlos Vicens, the Portuguese side have kicked off in style: six official matches without a single defeat. All signs point to Braga continuing their winning streak.

Probable line-ups

Lincoln: Santana — Ruthens, Lopes, Ayu, Nano — Mandi, Torilla, Dabo — Morales, De Barr, Toni

Braga: Hornicek — Lagerbielke, Niakate, Oliveira, Gomes — Gorby, Moutinho, Dorgeles — Salazar, Ricardo Horta, Navarro

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first ever meeting between these two sides

Braga are on a five-match winning streak

Lincoln are unbeaten in their last three matches

Prediction

Braga have a significantly stronger squad, so I expect a confident win with a big margin. I recommend betting on Braga with an Asian handicap (-2): in my opinion, this is the safest option. Odds — 1.74