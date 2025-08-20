RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 21, 2025

Lincoln Red Imps vs Braga. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 21, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Braga prediction @SCBragaOficial / X
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Lincoln Red Imps FC Lincoln Red Imps FC Schedule Lincoln Red Imps FC News Lincoln Red Imps FC Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Gibraltar, Europa Sports Park
Braga
Braga Braga Schedule Braga News Braga Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-2)
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 21, 2025, the first leg of the Europa League play-off will take place in Portugal, where Gibraltar's Lincoln will face Portuguese side Braga. I suggest betting on one of the teams to win.

Read also: Anderlecht vs AEK Athens prediction and betting tips 21 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Lincoln FC are the runners-up of Gibraltar and regular participants in the European qualifiers. However, they've only made it to the group stage of the Conference League once — back in 2021.

This time, Lincoln have a shot at reaching a different tournament — the Europa League. But their opponent is a formidable force, and their chances of progressing are slim. In the previous round, the Gibraltarians edged out Armenia's Noah on penalties — Noah played in the Conference League group stage last season.

Braga, their current opponents, finished fourth in the Portuguese Championship last season and started their European campaign from the second qualifying round of the Europa League. The team confidently dispatched Bulgaria's Levski and Romania's CFR, barely breaking a sweat.

This season, under new head coach Carlos Vicens, the Portuguese side have kicked off in style: six official matches without a single defeat. All signs point to Braga continuing their winning streak.

Probable line-ups

Lincoln: Santana — Ruthens, Lopes, Ayu, Nano — Mandi, Torilla, Dabo — Morales, De Barr, Toni

Braga: Hornicek — Lagerbielke, Niakate, Oliveira, Gomes — Gorby, Moutinho, Dorgeles — Salazar, Ricardo Horta, Navarro

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first ever meeting between these two sides
  • Braga are on a five-match winning streak
  • Lincoln are unbeaten in their last three matches

Prediction

Braga have a significantly stronger squad, so I expect a confident win with a big margin. I recommend betting on Braga with an Asian handicap (-2): in my opinion, this is the safest option. Odds — 1.74

Prediction on game W2(-2)
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 21 aug 2025, 11:00 Arab Contractors vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.74 Haras El Hodoud Recommended Melbet
Rosenborg vs Mainz 05 prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Mainz: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg of the Conference League qualifiers? Rosenborg Odds: 1.87 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Gyori ETO vs Rapid Wien prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Győr vs Rapid: Can Rapid secure an advantage in the first leg? Gyori ETO Odds: 1.68 Rapid Wien Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsberger AC vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Wolfsberg vs Omonia: can the Austrian side seize the advantage in the first leg? Wolfsberger AC Odds: 2.02 Omonia Nicosia Recommended Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 21, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.86 RFS Bet now 1xBet
Haecken vs CFR Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:30 Häcken vs CFR Cluj: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg of the qualifiers? Haecken Odds: 1.65 CFR Cluj Bet now Melbet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:45 Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.65 Universitatea Craiova Recommended 1xBet
NK Celje vs Banik Ostrava prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 NK Celje Odds: 1.51 Banik Ostrava Bet now Mostbet
Strasbourg vs Brondby IF prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Strasbourg vs Brøndby: Can Strasbourg secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Brondby IF Bet now Melbet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Recommended Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Bet now Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores