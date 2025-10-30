Unhappy with the squad? Arne Slot comments on defeat to Newcastle

Slot on the 0–3 loss.

In the fourth round of the EFL Cup, Liverpool suffered a heavy 0–3 defeat to Crystal Palace, and after the match, Arne Slot shared his thoughts.

Details: According to the Dutchman, Liverpool’s squad isn’t as deep as many believe. The Reds have always given opportunities to young players in the EFL Cup, and this match was no exception. Slot also admitted that Manchester City and Chelsea possess greater depth in their squads.

Quote: "I saw Manchester City's starting eleven and they didn't have one starter from the weekend but it felt like their best team. That is a bit of an insight. Chelsea can bring Estevao in… then after I made two substitutions tonight, we had six teenagers," said Arne Slot after the match.

Reminder: Liverpool were eliminated in the fourth round of this year’s EFL Cup after a shocking 0–3 defeat to Crystal Palace — matching a negative record that had stood since 1934.