ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Unhappy with the squad? Arne Slot comments on defeat to Newcastle

Unhappy with the squad? Arne Slot comments on defeat to Newcastle

Slot on the 0–3 loss.
Football news Today, 03:05
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Unhappy with the squad? Arne Slot comments on defeat to Newcastle Getty Images

In the fourth round of the EFL Cup, Liverpool suffered a heavy 0–3 defeat to Crystal Palace, and after the match, Arne Slot shared his thoughts.

Details: According to the Dutchman, Liverpool’s squad isn’t as deep as many believe. The Reds have always given opportunities to young players in the EFL Cup, and this match was no exception. Slot also admitted that Manchester City and Chelsea possess greater depth in their squads.

Quote: "I saw Manchester City's starting eleven and they didn't have one starter from the weekend but it felt like their best team. That is a bit of an insight. Chelsea can bring Estevao in… then after I made two substitutions tonight, we had six teenagers," said Arne Slot after the match.

Reminder: Liverpool were eliminated in the fourth round of this year’s EFL Cup after a shocking 0–3 defeat to Crystal Palace — matching a negative record that had stood since 1934.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Liverpool Match 90-Year-Old Negative Record Dating Back to 1934 Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Liverpool Match 90-Year-Old Negative Record Dating Back to 1934
Unfortunate start to his career. Amara Nallo receives second red card in his second match for Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 17:49 Unfortunate start to his career. Amara Nallo receives second red card in his second match for Liverpool
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Upamecano Transfer news 28 oct 2025, 17:40 Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Upamecano
"Arne Slot is the best coach to handle the current situation" - Liverpool make their decision on Slot's future Football news 28 oct 2025, 12:56 "Arne Slot is the best coach to handle the current situation" - Liverpool makes a decision on manager's future
RIP. Former Liverpool and Valencia coach has passed away Football news 27 oct 2025, 11:51 RIP. Former Liverpool and Valencia coach has passed away
Liverpool ready to bring Klopp back if Arne Slot is sacked Football news 26 oct 2025, 06:53 Liverpool ready to bring Klopp back if Arne Slot is sacked
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores