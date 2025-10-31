ES ES FR FR
Unfortunate news: Ousmane Dembélé has suffered an injury

Football news Today, 14:23
Miguel Solomons
PSG are set to play their next match on Saturday, November 1, against Nice — and they may have to do so without one of their key players.

Details: According to Fabrice Hawkins, Ousmane Dembélé might not feature in the starting lineup for the upcoming game. The winger reportedly felt slight discomfort during the match against Lorient, and the club prefers not to take any risks with him.

PSG also officially announced that the French winger underwent medical examinations on Thursday, October 30. Tests revealed a strain in his right thigh muscle, ruling him out of action for several weeks.

Reminder: In the third round of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, the Ousmane Dembélé scored just three minutes after coming off the bench.

