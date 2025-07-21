Unexplainable and strange. Saúl pulls out of Trabzonspor move at the last moment

A truly bizarre situation.

Details: According to insider information from Fabrizio Romano on X, 30-year-old Atlético Madrid central midfielder Saúl has refused to sign a contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor, despite having already passed his medical.

At present, reports suggest that this unexpected turn of events is due to family circumstances, although the player himself has yet to comment publicly.

Last season, Saúl played on loan for Sevilla, where he scored one goal and provided six assists in 26 appearances.

The Spaniard's current contract with Atlético runs until 2026, and his transfer value is estimated at €3 million, according to Transfermarkt.

