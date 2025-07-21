Unexplainable and strange. Saúl pulls out of Trabzonspor move at the last moment
The player was already in Turkey
Football news Today, 10:03Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images
A truly bizarre situation.
Details: According to insider information from Fabrizio Romano on X, 30-year-old Atlético Madrid central midfielder Saúl has refused to sign a contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor, despite having already passed his medical.
At present, reports suggest that this unexpected turn of events is due to family circumstances, although the player himself has yet to comment publicly.
Last season, Saúl played on loan for Sevilla, where he scored one goal and provided six assists in 26 appearances.
The Spaniard's current contract with Atlético runs until 2026, and his transfer value is estimated at €3 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Reminder: Atlético have dropped out of the race for Cristian Romero. The reason is known
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Estudiantes - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaEstudiantesHuracan18:00
-
-
Defensa y Justicia - : - Aldosivi Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaDefensa y JusticiaAldosivi20:15
-
-
San Martin San Juan - : - Deportivo Riestra Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional ArgentinaSan Martin San JuanDeportivo Riestra20:15
-
-
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty 22 july 2025, 11:00 Champions LeagueKuPSKairat Almaty11:00
-
-
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions LeagueFC NoahFerencvaros12:00
-
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 22 july 2025, 12:00 Champions LeagueLincoln Red Imps FCFK Crvena Zvezda12:00
-
-
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions LeagueViktoria PlzenServette FC13:00
-
-
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions LeagueFC CopenhagenDrita13:00
-
-
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions LeaguePafos FCMaccabi Tel Aviv13:00
-
-
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv 22 july 2025, 13:00 Champions LeagueHamrun SpartansDynamo Kyiv13:00
-
-
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 10:52 Messi announces the 30th anniversary celebration of the legendary eFootball series Football news Today, 10:51 Let's go! FIFA kicks off preparations for the 2029 Club World Cup Football news Today, 10:46 Ex-Newcastle coach weighs in on Howe's decision to sideline Isak for Celtic match Football news Today, 10:25 He said "yes"! Renato Veiga agrees to join Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 10:18 Ex-Chelsea winger criticizes the 'Americanization' of football at the Club World Cup Lifestyle Today, 10:07 Very touching. Neymar shows off an awesome gift for himself and his kids from PSG Football news Today, 10:03 Unexplainable and strange. Saúl pulls out of Trabzonspor move at the last moment Football news Today, 09:43 Manchester United to battle Chelsea for young talent Lifestyle Today, 09:29 Halfway to 50: Erling Haaland posts personal photo to celebrate his birthday Football news Today, 09:24 Big money! Manchester City make an offer to Porto for Diogo Costa
Sport Predictions
Football Today Olympic de Charleroi vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 21, 2025 Football Today Sporting vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 21, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 KuPS vs Kairat Almaty prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Lincoln Red Imps vs Crvena Zvezda: Prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Noah vs Ferencváros prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Alaves vs Athletic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 St. Gallen vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 22, 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 July 2025 Football 22 july 2025 Hamrun Spartans vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 22, 2025