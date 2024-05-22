Unexpected. The main candidate for the post of Chelsea coach has been named

Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca is a priority candidate for the post of Chelsea head coach. This information was shared by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on his website.

It is noted that Porto is also interested in the specialist, and Chelsea appreciate Maresca for his tactical approach and recent achievements. Leicester is ready for the potential departure of the coach, his contract provides for the amount of payoffs in the amount of 10 million euros.

It is reasonable to mention that, being under Maresca's leadership, Leicester returned to the APL at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino left Chelsea by agreement of the parties. The management and the Argentine held a meeting, after which, the parties came to the conclusion that it is better to break the current agreement.

One of the candidates to replace Pochettino is the head coach of Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola. Chelsea are also considering the coach of Ipswich sensation Kieran McKenna and Sebastian Henness from Stuttgart.