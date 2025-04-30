RU RU ES ES FR FR
Unexpected. Ferrari to race in different colors in Miami

This week marks the return of a new round of the 2025 Formula 1 season. Over the weekend, we’re set for the Miami Grand Prix—and just days before the event, something out of the ordinary has already happened.

Details: Ferrari has always been synonymous with the legendary red, but this weekend the team will take to the track in a brand-new look. The Scuderia has unveiled a fresh livery in white and blue tones.

The Grand Prix will run from Friday to Sunday, May 2 to 4, featuring both the sprint and the main race. Ferrari currently sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship with 78 points—just 11 behind the third-placed team.

For the record: At an RM Sotheby’s auction, Ayrton Senna’s helmet, which he wore during the 1992 season, went under the hammer. The lot sold for $963,700, making it the most expensive Formula 1 race-used helmet ever sold at auction.

