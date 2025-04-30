Ayrton Senna’s helmet sold at auction for nearly a million dollars

The legacy of legendary driver Ayrton Senna continues to hold immense value for collectors, who are willing to pay staggering sums for items associated with the iconic Brazilian.

Details: At an RM Sotheby’s auction, Senna’s helmet—worn during the 1992 season—was sold for $963,700. This is the most expensive helmet ever used by a Formula 1 driver during a Grand Prix weekend and subsequently sold at auction.

Senna’s helmet nearly tripled the price fetched by Charles Leclerc’s Monaco Grand Prix 2023 helmet, which went under the hammer for just over $352,000.

The helmet that was auctioned off was used by Senna during the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix, when he stopped mid-qualifying to assist fellow driver Erik Comas after a major crash.

Reminder: Senna’s life was tragically cut short on May 1, 1994, during the Formula 1 race at Imola. The tragedy had a profound impact on the motorsport world, leading to a significant tightening of safety regulations for drivers.