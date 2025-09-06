Unexpected development! Zinedine Zidane on the verge of returning to coaching

The Frenchman could replace Mourinho as Fenerbahce head coach

French tactician Zinedine Zidane could soon make his comeback to the dugout. According to Turkish outlet Sabah, the former Real Madrid manager is ready to take the helm at Fenerbahce.

Reports suggest that the 53-year-old coach has already reached a preliminary agreement with the Turkish club. Zidane has agreed to take charge of the team and is expected to arrive in Turkey soon to iron out the final details of his contract.

For the record, Zidane last managed Real Madrid, a post he left in May 2021. Since then, the legendary Frenchman has stayed away from the touchline. Earlier media reports also linked him with the French national team, potentially succeeding Didier Deschamps after his planned departure in summer 2026.