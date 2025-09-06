RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Unexpected development! Zinedine Zidane on the verge of returning to coaching

Unexpected development! Zinedine Zidane on the verge of returning to coaching

The Frenchman could replace Mourinho as Fenerbahce head coach
Football news Today, 16:24
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Unexpected development! Zinedine Zidane on the verge of returning to coaching Unexpected development! Zinedine Zidane on the verge of returning to coaching

French tactician Zinedine Zidane could soon make his comeback to the dugout. According to Turkish outlet Sabah, the former Real Madrid manager is ready to take the helm at Fenerbahce.

Reports suggest that the 53-year-old coach has already reached a preliminary agreement with the Turkish club. Zidane has agreed to take charge of the team and is expected to arrive in Turkey soon to iron out the final details of his contract.

For the record, Zidane last managed Real Madrid, a post he left in May 2021. Since then, the legendary Frenchman has stayed away from the touchline. Earlier media reports also linked him with the French national team, potentially succeeding Didier Deschamps after his planned departure in summer 2026.

Related teams and leagues
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Super Lig Turkey Super Lig Turkey Table Super Lig Turkey Fixtures Super Lig Turkey Predictions
Related Team News
The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper Football news Today, 10:23 The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper
The list is getting shorter. High-profile coaches are turning Fenerbahce down one after another Football news Yesterday, 14:37 The list is getting shorter. High-profile coaches are turning Fenerbahce down one after another
Edson Álvarez Faces Harsh Fan Backlash After Fenerbahce Debut Football news 03 sep 2025, 18:30 Edson Álvarez Faces Harsh Fan Backlash After Fenerbahce Debut
Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:04 Fenerbahçe identifies potential successors to Mourinho. Big names in the mix
Sebastian Hoeness as Stuttgart head coach Football news 03 sep 2025, 02:58 Replace the special one! Fenerbahçe have found a replacement for José Mourinho
Mitrović is not part of Inzaghi's plans and may leave Al Hilal Football news 02 sep 2025, 11:52 Mitrović is not part of Inzaghi's plans and may leave Al Hilal
Related Tournament News
Mauro Icardi in the match against Rizespor Football news 01 sep 2025, 06:58 Mauro Icardi comments on another Galatasaray victory in the Turkish Super Lig
Scandalous story. The reason behind Mourinho's dismissal from Fenerbahce revealed Football news 31 aug 2025, 14:59 Scandalous story. The reason behind Mourinho's dismissal from Fenerbahce revealed
Madness! José Mourinho steps down as Fenerbahçe head coach Football news 29 aug 2025, 04:08 Madness! José Mourinho steps down as Fenerbahçe head coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores