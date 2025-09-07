Fenerbahçe settles on Mourinho replacement but gets turned down

Spalletti rejects Turkish offer

Fenerbahçe failed to sign Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach. Club president Ali Koç confirmed that they approached the Italian tactician, who was their top candidate to succeed José Mourinho.

“Spalletti was our first priority, but he decided not to coach this season. We have a lot of foreign players, so our new manager needs to have experience in European football. We are considering several options and will announce our new coach soon,” Koç said.

As a reminder, Spalletti left his role as Italy national team manager in June after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign. He was replaced by Gennaro Gattuso, who has already made headlines with his unique motivational approaches.