"He really did deliver real slaps" - Raspadori reveals Gattuso's brutal methods

Details: In an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Raspadori admitted that Gattuso actually gave him real slaps.

Quote: "Gattuso really did deliver real slaps, I got one on the back of my head. In recent days, he has given us a lot of determination and courage because we are talented players – we just need to show it on the pitch. Today we played a confident match from start to finish, because scoring five goals against a team like that is not easy. We have to believe that we are moving in the right direction."

Gattuso was hired precisely because he was part of the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup, and he was a player who focused more on character and attitude than on pure quality. "I was lucky to see him play, and now I see all of that in the way he runs training, how he communicates with the team and with each individual player. He shows how important the national team jersey is and what we represent," Raspadori added.