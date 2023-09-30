RU RU NG NG
Main News Unai Emery vs De Zerbi. Aston Villa stunned Brighton by netting six goals at Villa Park

Unai Emery vs De Zerbi. Aston Villa stunned Brighton by netting six goals at Villa Park

Football news Today, 09:31
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Unai Emery vs De Zerbi. Aston Villa stunned Brighton by netting six goals at Villa Park PHOTO: Nathan Stirk

On September 30th, a match from the 7th round of the Premier League took place between Aston Villa and Brighton. The game concluded with a scoreline of 6-1 in favor of the Villans.

In this encounter, Ollie Watkins marked a hat-trick. Additionally, Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz scored for the hosts at Villa Park, while Brighton added an own goal to their tally, with Peruis Estupinan inadvertently finding the net.

The lone goal for the Seagulls was netted by Ansu Fati, who is on loan from Barcelona and plays under Roberto De Zerbi. This goal marked Fati's first in the Premier League.

Currently, under the guidance of Unai Emery, Aston Villa occupies the 4th position in the Premier League table with 15 points after 7 rounds. Brighton, with the same number of points, sits in 3rd place due to a better goal difference.

Premier League. 7th Round. September 30th

Aston Villa - Brighton - 6:1

Goals: Watkins, 14, 21, 65, Estupinan, 26 (own goal), Ramsey, 85, Douglas Luiz, 90+7 - Fati, 50

Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa Brighton Premier League England
Popular news
Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired? Football news Today, 09:14 Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired?
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Yesterday, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine. Neymar Football news Yesterday, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Yesterday, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:02 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 10:58 Napoli dealt with Lecce away Football news Today, 10:20 Mourinho is not yet at risk of being sacked Football news Today, 09:40 Milan intends to extend contract with Maignan Football news Today, 09:31 Unai Emery vs De Zerbi. Aston Villa stunned Brighton by netting six goals at Villa Park Football news Today, 09:14 Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired? Football news Today, 09:02 The reason why Vlahovic did not move to Chelsea has become known Football news Today, 09:02 Fulham - Chelsea: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 08:37 Salah earns at least £1m a week Football news Today, 08:28 Brighton has expressed interest in the forward of the Spanish national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Milan vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Girona vs Real prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Salernitana vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Bologna vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Blackburn vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Almeria vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023 Football 01 oct 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 1, 2023