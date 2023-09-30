Unai Emery vs De Zerbi. Aston Villa stunned Brighton by netting six goals at Villa Park

On September 30th, a match from the 7th round of the Premier League took place between Aston Villa and Brighton. The game concluded with a scoreline of 6-1 in favor of the Villans.

In this encounter, Ollie Watkins marked a hat-trick. Additionally, Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz scored for the hosts at Villa Park, while Brighton added an own goal to their tally, with Peruis Estupinan inadvertently finding the net.

The lone goal for the Seagulls was netted by Ansu Fati, who is on loan from Barcelona and plays under Roberto De Zerbi. This goal marked Fati's first in the Premier League.

Currently, under the guidance of Unai Emery, Aston Villa occupies the 4th position in the Premier League table with 15 points after 7 rounds. Brighton, with the same number of points, sits in 3rd place due to a better goal difference.

Premier League. 7th Round. September 30th

Aston Villa - Brighton - 6:1

Goals: Watkins, 14, 21, 65, Estupinan, 26 (own goal), Ramsey, 85, Douglas Luiz, 90+7 - Fati, 50