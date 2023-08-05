Ukrainian Malinovsky may leave Marseille

Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky will soon be looking for a new job.

According to L'Équipe, the leader of the Ukrainian national team may leave the French "Marseille" this summer.

This is due to the fact that Marseille's management and coaching staff were not impressed with Malinovsky's performances after his transfer to the team.

When the player was bought, the club expected that he could become a replacement for Dimitri Payet, who left the club. Now in Marseille they believe that Malinovsky did not cope with the expectations placed on him.

Recall that Malinovsky moved to Marseille from Atalanta in January 2023. Then 10 million euros were paid for the Ukrainian footballer.

His contract with the club runs until 2026.

In total, Malinowski made 23 appearances for Marseille and scored two goals.

At the same time, he played 143 matches for the Italian Atalanta, in which he scored 30 goals and gave 28 assists. Before moving to Italy, he played in the Belgian championship.