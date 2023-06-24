Ukrainian Dovbik can go to the Italian top club

Italian club Lazio is showing interest in Dnipro-1 forward and Ukrainian national team player Artem Dovbyk, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee could be in the range of 10-12 million euros.

In the current season, 26-year-old Dovbyk has played 39 matches in all competitions for Dnipro-1, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.