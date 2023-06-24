Ukrainian Dovbik can go to the Italian top club
Football news Today, 13:02
Photo: Instagram Artem Dovbik / Author unknown
Italian club Lazio is showing interest in Dnipro-1 forward and Ukrainian national team player Artem Dovbyk, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla on Twitter.
According to the source, the Italian club is considering acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The transfer fee could be in the range of 10-12 million euros.
In the current season, 26-year-old Dovbyk has played 39 matches in all competitions for Dnipro-1, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship
Football news 22 june 2023, 16:30 Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Football news 21 june 2023, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:56 Ukraine snatched victory in the match of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 13:55 Mbappe beautifully congratulated Messi on his birthday Football news Today, 13:42 Chelsea turn down another Manchester United offer for Mount Football news Today, 13:30 Chelsea agree to sell Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Today, 13:15 Manchester United are going to transfer the number of Ronaldo to a young talent Football news Today, 13:02 Ukrainian Dovbik can go to the Italian top club Football news Today, 06:49 PSG will wait 2-3 weeks for Mbappe's decision Football news Today, 06:14 Lazio wants to sign a star forward from England Football news Today, 06:00 Mount refused to play for Chelsea Football news Today, 05:52 Nkunku shared his opinion on the move to Chelsea
Sport Predictions
Football Today Spain vs Croatia predictions and betting tips on June 24, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Switzerland vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Czech Republic vs Germany predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 England vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Norway vs France predictions and betting tips on June 25, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Santos vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 America Mineiro vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023 Football 25 june 2023 Sarmiento vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on June 26, 2023