Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin is close to moving to the Portuguese top club

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin from FC Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team is close to a move to Lisbon-based club Benfica, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

As per the source, the Ukrainian and Portuguese clubs have nearly agreed on the terms of the player's transfer, with only the structure of the bonuses remaining to be negotiated as part of the deal.

Earlier reports suggested that the Portuguese club offered €12 million for the Ukrainian goalkeeper, while Shakhtar's management wants to receive at least €22 million for Trubin.

It's worth noting that Shakhtar's management excluded Trubin from the first team after the goalkeeper refused to extend his contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024. Trubin wants to join Inter Milan either in the current summer transfer window or as a free agent after a year. As a result, he was not included in the squad for Shakhtar's match against Veres in the second round of the Ukrainian Championship (1-1).

The 21-year-old Trubin is a product of Shakhtar's youth academy. He has played a total of 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions and conceded 94 goals. Additionally, he kept clean sheets in 39 matches. His contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been representing the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played seven matches for the Ukrainian national team, conceding 12 goals.