UFC champion faces new charge. Jon Jones to stand trial over car accident

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has found himself at the center of a fresh scandal. He is accused of a possible attempt to flee the scene of a traffic accident that occurred on June 17 in Albuquerque, Nevada, USA.

According to journalist Damon Martin, the fighter has been scheduled for two court hearings—the first will take place on August 14, with a second set for September 2.

The first hearing will address the substance of the case, while at the second, Jones could face an additional charge. The fighter's attorney has already filed a motion to dismiss the case due to duplicate accusations, but the judge has yet to make a decision.

Despite recently announcing his retirement, Jones is still listed on the official UFC roster.