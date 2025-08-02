RU RU ES ES FR FR
Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout

Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout

The fight could take place early next year
Boxing News Today, 15:33
Jan Novak
Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout Photo: x.com/WeAreMMAUK

Oleksandr Usyk’s team is working on organizing his next fight, and one of the potential opponents for the Ukrainian champion could be American blogger and fighter Jake Paul. This was revealed by Usyk’s team director Serhiy Lapin in an interview with Seconds Out, adding that negotiations are already in progress.

What makes this story even more intriguing is that the bout is being discussed under MMA rules, not boxing. According to Lapin, this format adds an extra layer of intrigue: despite Usyk’s clear advantage in experience and status, mixed martial arts rules level the playing field. Jake Paul already has some experience in this arena, while the Ukrainian will have to adapt quickly. The potential fight could happen at the start of next year and promises to be a massive show with global interest.

Earlier, on July 19, Usyk confidently knocked out Daniel Dubois in London, becoming the undisputed heavyweight world champion for the second time. After the bout, Jake Paul entered the ring—the fighters engaged in an intense staredown, further fueling speculation about a future clash.

