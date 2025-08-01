Anthony Joshua could face Jake Paul in the ring

Anthony Joshua suffered defeat in his last bout against Daniel Dubois and hasn’t stepped into the ring since. However, it appears he may be gearing up for a showdown with a most unexpected opponent.

Details: Jake Paul’s promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, told Sky Sports that his fighter could square off against Anthony Joshua. What’s more, the fight could happen as early as 2026.

Quote: "Physically, we can find a compromise, and when it comes to experience, Jake is learning and improving at a rapid pace, while Joshua is starting to age a bit. This could turn into a very intriguing fight, and we’re in active discussions with Matchroom. I think we’re looking at the possibility of staging the bout in early 2026," the promoter stated.

For the record, Matchroom promoter Barry Hearn believes that Joshua has only 2–3 fights left in his career before it’s time for him to hang up the gloves for good.

Reminder: Eddie Hearn still hopes that Tyson Fury will face Joshua before calling time on his own legendary career.