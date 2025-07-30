“He doesn't have much time left”: legendary promoter Hearn on the future of Anthony Joshua

According to the renowned promoter, Joshua shouldn't delay his retirement.

Details: Barry Hearn, the owner of the Matchroom promotional company, believes Joshua has only 2–3 fights left in his career, after which he should step away from the big stage.

"He won’t box forever. He’s 35 years old. He’s made a tremendous impact and has essentially revolutionized boxing. He’s been with us for 12 years. I think he’ll have another two or three fights, then ride off into the sunset. Eddie has done his part. I always knew he would be great." Hearn said in an interview with talkSport Boxing.

Barry Hearn gave no hints about whom he thinks Anthony Joshua should fight before retiring:

“We know Jake Paul could be one of them, but who else AJ will face remains a mystery.”

Eddie Hearn still hopes Tyson Fury will face him before his ultimate retirement. But considering the Gypsy King's massive $160 million fortune, he can afford to ignore Joshua without feeling the need to prove anything to anyone.

Reminder: Deontay Wilder is confident that the fight against Joshua will happen