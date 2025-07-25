RU RU ES ES FR FR
Deontay Wilder is confident the fight against Joshua will happen

The American has no doubts about the bout.
Boxing News Today, 11:58
Deontay Wilder is confident the fight against Joshua will happen Getty Images

Deontay Wilder secured victory in his latest bout against Tyrell Herndon and is convinced that his showdown with Joshua is inevitable.

Details: Speaking to The Fighter's Voice, the American declared that this fight is bound to happen. According to him, both fighters are still in the game and will definitely meet in the ring.

Quote: "Without a doubt, the fight with Joshua will happen… We're still in the game, we're still active, and we will definitely face off. Boxing is buzzing right now—there are new people coming in who are helping organize the best fights at the best time, and I'm looking forward to all of it," Wilder said.

Joshua last fought in September of last year, suffering an early defeat to Daniel Dubois. On June 28, Wilder claimed a technical knockout victory over Tyrell Herndon in the seventh round.

Reminder: The WBO has sanctioned a bout between undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and the organization's mandatory challenger Joseph Parker.

