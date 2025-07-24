Breaking! WBO names Usyk's next opponent

After his first bout with Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk's reign as undisputed world champion was brief, as the Ukrainian simply didn't have time to defend one of his belts. Now, the legendary boxer faces another mandatory title defense.

Details: The WBO has sanctioned a fight between Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight world champion, and the organization's mandatory challenger, Joseph Parker. Both camps have one month to reach an agreement for the bout; otherwise, a purse bid will be called.

Recall: Following the first fight with Fury, the IBF declared that the Ukrainian hadn't managed to stage a title defense and sanctioned a clash between Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgović for the "interim" world champion belt. The Briton emerged victorious and then successfully defended the title in a showdown with Anthony Joshua.

The second bout with Usyk was for the undisputed world championship, and Dubois was defeated, losing both the fight and his IBF belt.