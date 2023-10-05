RU RU NG NG
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory

On October 5th, two matches of the 2nd round in Group B of the Europa League were held.

Brighton made a comeback from 0-2 against Marseille. The English team was trailing by two goals until the 55th minute, but then Pascal Gross scored, and in the 88th minute, Joao Pedro secured a draw for his team.

In the parallel match, Ajax couldn't defeat AEK, playing to a 1-1 draw. Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring in the 30th minute, while Domagoj Vida saved the Greek club in the 75th minute.

Currently, AEK is leading Group B with 4 points. Marseille and Ajax share the 2nd and 3rd positions with 2 points each. Brighton is in the last position with 0 points.

Europa League, October 5th

Group B, 2nd round

AEK - Ajax - 1:1
Goals: Vida, 75 - Bergwijn, 30

Marseille - Brighton - 2:2
Goals: Mbemba, 19, Veretout, 20 - Gross, Joao Pedro, 88

Standings for Group B

Standings provided by Sofascore
