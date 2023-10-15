UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8

In the 8th round of Euro 2024 qualification, we anticipate determining a few more participants for the tournament's final phase.

On October 15th, we're looking forward to the clash between Erling Haaland and the Spanish national team. Turkey could secure their spot at Euro 2024 with a victory, provided Wales loses or the match ends in a draw. Albania also has a chance to secure a ticket to the German tournament if Poland plays a draw against Moldova, and Czechia doesn't win. Switzerland and Romania, facing group underdogs, have an opportunity to easily collect three points.

On October 16th, Greece and the Netherlands will have a head-to-head battle for the second spot in their group. Austria can qualify for Euro 2024 by defeating Azerbaijan. However, this day might bring the elimination of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland from the competition.

October 17th promises an exhilarating encounter between England and Italy. Additionally, Hungary can secure their place at Euro 2024 by defeating Lithuania, while Denmark's qualification depends on beating San Marino and several other concurrent results in the group.

The Kosovo - Israel match has been postponed.

Time - CET

Euro 2024 Qualification 8th Round

October 15th

Group A

15:00 Georgia - Cyprus

20:45 Norway - Spain

Group D

20:45 Turkey - Latvia

20:45 Wales - Croatia

Group E

18:00 Czechia - Faroe Islands

20:45 Poland - Moldova

Group I

18:00 Switzerland - Belarus

20:45 Romania - Andorra

October 16th

Group B

20:45 Gibraltar - Ireland

20:45 Greece - Netherlands

Group F

18:00 Azerbaijan - Austria

20:45 Belgium - Sweden

Group J

20:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Portugal

20:45 Iceland - Liechtenstein

20:45 Luxembourg - Slovakia

October 17th

Group C

20:45 England - Italy

20:45 Malta - Ukraine

Group G

20:45 Lithuania - Hungary

20:45 Serbia - Montenegro

Group H

18:00 Finland - Kazakhstan

20:45 Northern Ireland - Slovenia

20:45 San Marino - Denmark