UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 8
In the 8th round of Euro 2024 qualification, we anticipate determining a few more participants for the tournament's final phase.
On October 15th, we're looking forward to the clash between Erling Haaland and the Spanish national team. Turkey could secure their spot at Euro 2024 with a victory, provided Wales loses or the match ends in a draw. Albania also has a chance to secure a ticket to the German tournament if Poland plays a draw against Moldova, and Czechia doesn't win. Switzerland and Romania, facing group underdogs, have an opportunity to easily collect three points.
On October 16th, Greece and the Netherlands will have a head-to-head battle for the second spot in their group. Austria can qualify for Euro 2024 by defeating Azerbaijan. However, this day might bring the elimination of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland from the competition.
October 17th promises an exhilarating encounter between England and Italy. Additionally, Hungary can secure their place at Euro 2024 by defeating Lithuania, while Denmark's qualification depends on beating San Marino and several other concurrent results in the group.
The Kosovo - Israel match has been postponed.
Time - CET
Euro 2024 Qualification 8th Round
October 15th
Group A
15:00 Georgia - Cyprus
20:45 Norway - Spain
Group D
20:45 Turkey - Latvia
20:45 Wales - Croatia
Group E
18:00 Czechia - Faroe Islands
20:45 Poland - Moldova
Group I
18:00 Switzerland - Belarus
20:45 Romania - Andorra
October 16th
Group B
20:45 Gibraltar - Ireland
20:45 Greece - Netherlands
Group F
18:00 Azerbaijan - Austria
20:45 Belgium - Sweden
Group J
20:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Portugal
20:45 Iceland - Liechtenstein
20:45 Luxembourg - Slovakia
October 17th
Group C
20:45 England - Italy
20:45 Malta - Ukraine
Group G
20:45 Lithuania - Hungary
20:45 Serbia - Montenegro
Group H
18:00 Finland - Kazakhstan
20:45 Northern Ireland - Slovenia
20:45 San Marino - Denmark