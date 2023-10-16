BREAKING. The match between Belgium & Sweden will not be played. An unidentified man killed two fans

The match between Belgium and Sweden has been halted. An unknown assailant in Brussels has taken the lives of two visiting fans.

The Euro 2024 qualification match between Belgium and Sweden, scheduled for today in Brussels, was interrupted after the first half and will not be resumed. This action is linked to a terrorist incident that occurred before the match in the Belgian capital.

The shooting occurred approximately five kilometers from the stadium. The killer is currently still at large.

It is worth noting that this evening in the Belgian capital, an unknown assailant opened fire, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Belgium's Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, confirmed that the victims were two Swedish citizens.

At halftime, the scoreboard displayed a 1-1 draw. An announcement was made in the stadium, instructing the fans to remain in their seats until they receive permission to leave the venue.

The message also mentioned that the players are reluctant to continue the match, considering the events that transpired in Brussels today.

Belgium's National Crisis Center has raised the terrorist threat level to its highest in Belgium.