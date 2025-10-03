UEFA and Super League representatives hold secret talks. What new Champions League format is being proposed?

More changes to the Champions League on the horizon?

UEFA’s Champions League has been running under its revamped format for two seasons, a response to the failed Super League project of 2021. But now, further changes may be in store.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, UEFA executives and Super League representatives have held secret discussions over the past few months. The Super League camp is reportedly pushing for yet another overhaul of the Champions League.

Proposed format:

Starting from 2027, 36 teams would be split into two groups.

The top 18 clubs would face each other, ensuring eight high-level fixtures.

Teams ranked 19–36 would compete separately in a more balanced competition.

Playoff qualification would still be determined by points and ranking.

All matches would be broadcast on a new streaming platform, available FREE with ads, and via a paid premium subscription without ads.

The tournament would retain the name “Champions League.”

Reminder: Barcelona previously stated they are fully satisfied with UEFA’s current changes to the competition and no longer see the need for a Super League.