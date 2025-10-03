RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news UEFA and Super League representatives hold secret talks. What new Champions League format is being proposed?

UEFA and Super League representatives hold secret talks. What new Champions League format is being proposed?

More changes to the Champions League on the horizon?
Football news Today, 13:39
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
UEFA and Super League representatives hold secret talks. What new Champions League format is being proposed? Getty Images

UEFA’s Champions League has been running under its revamped format for two seasons, a response to the failed Super League project of 2021. But now, further changes may be in store.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, UEFA executives and Super League representatives have held secret discussions over the past few months. The Super League camp is reportedly pushing for yet another overhaul of the Champions League.

Proposed format:

  • Starting from 2027, 36 teams would be split into two groups.
  • The top 18 clubs would face each other, ensuring eight high-level fixtures.
  • Teams ranked 19–36 would compete separately in a more balanced competition.
  • Playoff qualification would still be determined by points and ranking.
  • All matches would be broadcast on a new streaming platform, available FREE with ads, and via a paid premium subscription without ads.
  • The tournament would retain the name “Champions League.”

Reminder: Barcelona previously stated they are fully satisfied with UEFA’s current changes to the competition and no longer see the need for a Super League.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain Football news Today, 02:34 Course change! Barcelona withdraws from the Super League
Thierry Henry, former Arsenal, FC Barcelona and France player looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Football news Yesterday, 14:23 "You will be exposed, sorry." - Thierry Henry slams Hansi Flick after PSG defeat
Rasmus Hojlund of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring his side first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Yesterday, 11:53 Serious faces! UEFA names the best player and team of the Champions League round
Phenomenal! Mbappé named Champions League player of the week Football news Yesterday, 09:57 Phenomenal! Mbappé named Champions League player of the week
Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich celebrates Football news Yesterday, 09:38 Manuel Neuer chases Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bayern goalkeeper storms into the prestigious top
Anniversary! Kounde plays his 150th match for Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 09:12 Anniversary! Kounde plays his 150th match for Barcelona
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores