Turkish shooter wins Olympic silver and becomes an internet star thanks to his style

On July 30, Turkey secured its second medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event, the duo of Yusuf Dikeç and Sevval Tarhan clinched the silver medal.

However, two days later, the public's attention was particularly drawn to Yusuf Dikeç. The Turkish marksman captured the internet's fascination with his distinctive appearance and style.

No lens, no headphones, just vibes 😳 Turkey's Yusuf Dikeç wins silver and fan's hearts 🤩#Olympics #PARIS2024 pic.twitter.com/zok4qWjZvF — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 1, 2024

Dikeç competed in a regular t-shirt, without any specialized gear. Remarkably, he didn't even use optical sights. He executed his shots wearing regular glasses, calmly keeping one hand in his pocket while shooting.

The internet quickly turned Dikeç into a meme sensation, even depicting him in anime style.

Olimpiyatlar izin verseydi Yusuf Dikeç be like pic.twitter.com/ttAs349wV5 — can gurses (@canitti) August 1, 2024

Ben tetikçi değilim şerefli bir Türk askeriyim🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/qhAOI2qy1S — Yusuf Dikeç (@yusufdkc46) August 1, 2024

Yusuf Dikeç is a retired non-commissioned officer of the Turkish Gendarmerie and a member of the Jandarma Gücü sports club.

He has won multiple Turkish championships and holds national records in various pistol shooting categories. In 2006, Dikeç set a new world record in the 25-meter air pistol event.

