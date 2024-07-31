Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions

On Friday, 26 July, the official opening of the 2024 Olympic Games took place, and the very next day, 27 July, the first awards were handed out.

The first days brought several Olympic champions. The competitions will last until 11 August, when the last awards will be played out and the closing ceremony will take place. Over the course of 19 days, athletes will compete in 32 sports. A total of 329 gold medals will be up for grabs.

The Dailysports team has prepared a list of all the Olympic champions of 2024.

Men

Archery

Team: Kim Je-deok, Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok (South Korea)

Team all-around: Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Takaaki Sugino, Wataru Tanigawa (Japan)

Individual time trial: Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

Cross-country: Tom Pidcock (Great Britain)

BMX freestyle: Jose Torres Gil (Argentina)

Slalom C-1: Nicolas Gestin (France)

Rowing quadruple sculls: Netherlands

Synchronized 10 m: Yang Hao, Lian Junjie (China)

Individual eventing: Michael Jung

Team eventing: Rosalind Canter, Tom McEwen, Laura Collett

60 kg: Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan)

66 kg: Hifumi Abe (Japan)

73 kg: Hidayet Heydarov (Azerbaijan)

81 kg Takanori Nagase (Japan)

France

Air rifle/mixed teams: Sheng Lihao (paired with Huang Yuting) (China)

Air pistol 10m: Xie Yu (China)

10 metre air rifle: Sheng Lihao (China)

Trap shooting: Nathan Hales (Great Britain)

Individual sabre: Oh Sang-uk (South Korea)

Individual epee: Kano Koki (Japan)

Individual foil: Cheung Ka-long (Hong Kong)

Street: Yuto Horigome (Japan)

4 x 100 m freestyle relay: Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel (USA)

400m freestyle: Lukas Märtens (Germany)

100m breaststroke: Nicolò Martinenghi (Italy)

400m individual medley : Léon Marchand (France)

200 m freestyle: David Popovici (Romania)

100 m backstroke: Thomas Ceccon (Italy)

800 m freestyle: Daniel Wiffen (Ireland)

4x200 meter freestyle relay: James Guy, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards, and Duncan Scott (Great Britain)

Mixed doubles: Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha (China)

Women

Archery

Team: Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon, Nam Su-hyeon (South Korea)

Slalom K-1: Jessica Fox (Australia)

Rowing quadruple sculls: Great Britain

Time trial: Grace Brown (Australia)

Cross-country: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France)

BMX freestyle: Deng Yawen (China)

Synchronised springboard diving: Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani (China)

Individual eventing: Michael Jung on Chipmunk Frh (Germany)

Team eventing: Rosalind Canter on Lordships Graffalo, Tom McEwan on JD Dublin, Laura Collett on London 52 (Great Britain)

48kg: Natsumi Tsunoda (Japan)

52 kg: Diyora Keldiyorova (Uzbekistan)

57 kg: Christa Deguchi (Canada)

63kg: Andreja Leški (Slovenia)

New Zealand

Air rifle/mixed teams: Huang Yuting (paired with Sheng Lihao) (China)

10m Air Pistol: Oh Ye-jin (South Korea)

10 metre air rifle: Ban Hyo-jin (South Korea)

Trap shooting: Ruano Oliva (Guatemala)

Street: Coco Yoshizawa (Japan)

Individual épée: Vivian Kong (Hong Kong)

Individual foil: Lee Kiefer (USA)

Individual sabre: Manon Brunet (France)

Team fencing: Italy

400m freestyle: Ariarne Titmus (Australia)

4 x 100 m freestyle relay: Molly O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris (Australia)

100m butterfly: Torrey Huske (USA)

200 m freestyle: Mollie O'Callaghan (Australia)

100 m breaststroke: Tatjana Smith (South Africa)

400 m individual medley: Summer McIntosh (Canada)

100 m backstroke: Kaylee McKeown (Australia)

Mixed doubles: Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha (China)

