Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
Olympic Games News Today, 10:59
Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters
On Friday, 26 July, the official opening of the 2024 Olympic Games took place, and the very next day, 27 July, the first awards were handed out.
The first days brought several Olympic champions. The competitions will last until 11 August, when the last awards will be played out and the closing ceremony will take place. Over the course of 19 days, athletes will compete in 32 sports. A total of 329 gold medals will be up for grabs.
The Dailysports team has prepared a list of all the Olympic champions of 2024.
Men
- Archery
Team: Kim Je-deok, Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok (South Korea)
- Artistic gymnastics
Team all-around: Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Shinnosuke Oka, Takaaki Sugino, Wataru Tanigawa (Japan)
- Cycling
Individual time trial: Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)
Cross-country: Tom Pidcock (Great Britain)
BMX freestyle: Jose Torres Gil (Argentina)
- Canoeing
Slalom C-1: Nicolas Gestin (France)
Rowing quadruple sculls: Netherlands
- Diving
Synchronized 10 m: Yang Hao, Lian Junjie (China)
- Equestrian
Individual eventing: Michael Jung
Team eventing: Rosalind Canter, Tom McEwen, Laura Collett
- Judo
60 kg: Yeldos Smetov (Kazakhstan)
66 kg: Hifumi Abe (Japan)
73 kg: Hidayet Heydarov (Azerbaijan)
81 kg Takanori Nagase (Japan)
- Rugby sevens
France
- Shooting
Air rifle/mixed teams: Sheng Lihao (paired with Huang Yuting) (China)
Air pistol 10m: Xie Yu (China)
10 metre air rifle: Sheng Lihao (China)
Trap shooting: Nathan Hales (Great Britain)
- Fencing
Individual sabre: Oh Sang-uk (South Korea)
Individual epee: Kano Koki (Japan)
Individual foil: Cheung Ka-long (Hong Kong)
- Skateboarding
Street: Yuto Horigome (Japan)
- Swimming
4 x 100 m freestyle relay: Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel (USA)
400m freestyle: Lukas Märtens (Germany)
100m breaststroke: Nicolò Martinenghi (Italy)
400m individual medley: Léon Marchand (France)
200 m freestyle: David Popovici (Romania)
100 m backstroke: Thomas Ceccon (Italy)
800 m freestyle: Daniel Wiffen (Ireland)
4x200 meter freestyle relay: James Guy, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards, and Duncan Scott (Great Britain)
- Table tennis
Mixed doubles: Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha (China)
- Triathlon: Alex Yee (Great Britain)
Women
- Archery
Team: Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon, Nam Su-hyeon (South Korea)
- Canoeing
Slalom K-1: Jessica Fox (Australia)
Rowing quadruple sculls: Great Britain
- Cycling
Time trial: Grace Brown (Australia)
Cross-country: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France)
BMX freestyle: Deng Yawen (China)
- Diving
Synchronised springboard diving: Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani (China)
- Equestrian
Individual eventing: Michael Jung on Chipmunk Frh (Germany)
Team eventing: Rosalind Canter on Lordships Graffalo, Tom McEwan on JD Dublin, Laura Collett on London 52 (Great Britain)
- Judo
48kg: Natsumi Tsunoda (Japan)
52 kg: Diyora Keldiyorova (Uzbekistan)
57 kg: Christa Deguchi (Canada)
63kg: Andreja Leški (Slovenia)
- Rugby sevens
New Zealand
- Shooting
Air rifle/mixed teams: Huang Yuting (paired with Sheng Lihao) (China)
10m Air Pistol: Oh Ye-jin (South Korea)
10 metre air rifle: Ban Hyo-jin (South Korea)
Trap shooting: Ruano Oliva (Guatemala)
- Skateboarding
Street: Coco Yoshizawa (Japan)
- Fencing
Individual épée: Vivian Kong (Hong Kong)
Individual foil: Lee Kiefer (USA)
Individual sabre: Manon Brunet (France)
Team fencing: Italy
- Swimming
400m freestyle: Ariarne Titmus (Australia)
4 x 100 m freestyle relay: Molly O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris (Australia)
100m butterfly: Torrey Huske (USA)
200 m freestyle: Mollie O'Callaghan (Australia)
100 m breaststroke: Tatjana Smith (South Africa)
400 m individual medley: Summer McIntosh (Canada)
100 m backstroke: Kaylee McKeown (Australia)
- Table tennis
Mixed doubles: Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha (China)
- Triathlon: Cassandre Beaugrand (France)
