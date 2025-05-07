Trump Suggests 2026 World Cup Could Motivate Russia to End War

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that the opportunity to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could serve as an "incentive" for Russia to end its war with Ukraine. As reported by ESPN, Trump made the remark during a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the first working group session of his administration dedicated to the upcoming World Cup, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Trump expressed surprise upon learning that Russia remains banned from official international competitions due to FIFA and UEFA sanctions imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Infantino confirmed the ongoing ban but noted that peace could lead to Russia’s reinstatement.

“It could be a good incentive, right?” Trump responded. “We want them to stop. They’re killing 5,000 people a week—it’s incredible. Let’s stop that war.”

Russia hasn’t played an official match since its 2021 World Cup qualifying loss to Croatia. Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin reiterated that Russia will only be welcomed back into international football once the war ends.