Trump pressures NFL team to restore racist name. Threats have been made...

Details: Today, ESPN reported that U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the Washington Commanders with blocking the construction of their new stadium if the team refuses to reinstate its old name, which was previously deemed racist.

The Washington Commanders currently play in the NFL—the National Football League—and were known until recently as the Washington Redskins, a term widely recognized as a racial slur. In 2020, the name was declared inappropriate, and the team was advised to select a new identity, which they did.

However, just yesterday, the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, declared that the decision was a mistake and strongly urged the club to revert to its former name. Otherwise, he threatened to veto the construction of the new stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2030.

According to Trump, “America is losing its identity under the pressure of political correctness,” and he believes returning to the historic name would be “the first step toward restoring true traditions.”

"I can impose restrictions on them. If they don’t bring back the old Washington Redskins name and get rid of the ridiculous Commanders nickname, I won’t authorize their stadium deal in Washington,” Trump stated.

Trump also claimed that Native Americans' rights are being severely violated in the United States and called to “make Native Americans great again.”

