Trump and Infantino Confirm World Cup 2026 Draw in Washington

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the announcement Friday from the Oval Office, presenting the first official step toward a tournament that will expand to 48 teams and span three host nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The draw will assign the 12 groups of four teams each. The top two in every group plus the eight best third-place finishers will move on to the round of 32, creating a schedule of 104 matches. Infantino emphasized the symbolism of “uniting the world” in the U.S., while Trump described the event as the most complex sporting operation ever staged.

The U.S. will host games in 11 venues: New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Boston. Mexico will stage matches in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, while Canada will host in Toronto and Vancouver. The tournament will kick off June 11 at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, with the final scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ten nations have already secured qualification: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Uzbekistan, and Jordan, along with the three hosts. By the time of the draw, 42 of the 48 berths are expected to be filled, with the last European slots and the intercontinental playoff in March 2026 deciding the remainder.

It will be the second World Cup staged in the U.S. after 1994, while Mexico again relies on the iconic Azteca, which hosted finals in 1970 and 1986. Canada, meanwhile, will make its debut as a host nation. With its expanded format and multinational organization, the 2026 edition is set to mark a turning point in FIFA’s history.