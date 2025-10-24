Trouble for the Gunners: Arteta confirms that Gabriel Magalhães is not training with the team

It appears Arsenal may have lost a key player.

Arsenal thrashed Atlético Madrid 4–0 in the UEFA Champions League, but in the 72nd minute, Gabriel was forced to leave the pitch — and the news since has not been encouraging.

Details: Speaking at his press conference ahead of the next Premier League match, Mikel Arteta revealed that the centre-back was substituted due to an injury and is currently not training with the squad.

Quote: “Gabriel Magalhães had to leave the pitch against Atlético because of an issue. He hasn’t been able to train yet,” Arteta stated.

The centre-back is likely to miss the upcoming clash against Crystal Palace, scheduled for Sunday, October 26, at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table with 19 points from eight matches.

