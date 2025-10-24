ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Trouble for the Gunners: Arteta confirms that Gabriel Magalhães is not training with the team

Trouble for the Gunners: Arteta confirms that Gabriel Magalhães is not training with the team

It appears Arsenal may have lost a key player.
Football news Today, 09:42
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Trouble for the Gunners: Arteta confirms that Gabriel Magalhães is not training with the team Getty Images

Arsenal thrashed Atlético Madrid 4–0 in the UEFA Champions League, but in the 72nd minute, Gabriel was forced to leave the pitch — and the news since has not been encouraging.

Details: Speaking at his press conference ahead of the next Premier League match, Mikel Arteta revealed that the centre-back was substituted due to an injury and is currently not training with the squad.

Quote: “Gabriel Magalhães had to leave the pitch against Atlético because of an issue. He hasn’t been able to train yet,” Arteta stated.

The centre-back is likely to miss the upcoming clash against Crystal Palace, scheduled for Sunday, October 26, at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table with 19 points from eight matches.

Reminder: Nico Paz continues to impress at Italian side Como, attracting interest from several major clubs — including Arsenal, who are keen to secure his signature.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz Football news Yesterday, 03:54 Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz
What a crowd! Ted Lasso spotted at Arsenal's Champions League clash Football news 22 oct 2025, 08:01 What a crowd! Ted Lasso spotted at Arsenal's Champions League clash
All means are fair! Arsenal denied Atlético players a post-training shower... Football news 21 oct 2025, 01:45 All means are fair! Arsenal denied Atlético players a post-training shower...
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the Premier League match Football news 20 oct 2025, 16:58 "Simeone is a coach I admire and look up to" - Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on Atletico's manager ahead of the match
Martín Zubimendi will be available to help Arsenal in their upcoming match Football news 17 oct 2025, 14:40 Martín Zubimendi will be available to help Arsenal in their upcoming match
Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news 17 oct 2025, 13:25 Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores