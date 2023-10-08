Newcastle's captain, Kieran Trippier, shared an interesting story about his son Jacob, who is a big fan of Kylian Mbappe.

«He's just obsessed with Mbappe, constantly watching highlight videos of him on YouTube. Jacob wanted to go out with him, not me! I told my son: «If you step onto the field with Mbappe, don't even look at me». I've played against Kylian before; it was his debut for Monaco when I was with Tottenham. I also played against him in my debut match for the England national team», - Trippier said in an interview with Sky Sport.

Recall that earlier this week, Newcastle defeated PSG 4-1 in the Champions League. Kieran Trippier has played 9 matches for «the Magpies» this season, providing 5 assists.

Newcastle played to a draw with West Ham today in the eighth round of the English Premier League.