Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return

The much-anticipated trilogy between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is now in jeopardy after the Briton's latest statement.

The former world boxing champion made an appearance at the Doncaster racecourse, where he watched his horse, aptly named "The Great Gypsy King," in action. There, journalists once again pressed the 36-year-old Fury on whether he intends to return to professional boxing, but Tyson's response was unequivocal.

"A return to the ring? Never. I'm too old, just look at my beard—it's all gray. Boxing is a young man's game," Sky Sports quoted him as saying.

It's worth recalling that back in January, Fury had already announced his retirement following two defeats to Usyk. However, he later hinted at a possible comeback and even mentioned the prospect of a trilogy with the Ukrainian star.

Earlier, it was reported that Jake Paul could potentially be Usyk's next opponent.