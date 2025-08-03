RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Boxing News Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return

Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return

Fury changes his mind about resuming his career
Boxing News Today, 15:38
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return Photo: x.com/kimurasport

The much-anticipated trilogy between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is now in jeopardy after the Briton's latest statement.

The former world boxing champion made an appearance at the Doncaster racecourse, where he watched his horse, aptly named "The Great Gypsy King," in action. There, journalists once again pressed the 36-year-old Fury on whether he intends to return to professional boxing, but Tyson's response was unequivocal.

"A return to the ring? Never. I'm too old, just look at my beard—it's all gray. Boxing is a young man's game," Sky Sports quoted him as saying.

It's worth recalling that back in January, Fury had already announced his retirement following two defeats to Usyk. However, he later hinted at a possible comeback and even mentioned the prospect of a trilogy with the Ukrainian star.

Earlier, it was reported that Jake Paul could potentially be Usyk's next opponent.

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:59 Inter targets former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood Football news Today, 16:30 Contract nearly as big as Messi's. Son Heung-min set to become MLS's next superstar Football news Today, 16:04 Manchester United's new stadium project stalls. What's going on? Boxing News Today, 15:38 Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return Football news Today, 15:07 Rumors put to rest. Saudi Arabia makes decision on Vinicius transfer this summer Football news Today, 14:54 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 14:25 A super clash awaits us! MTN8 semi-final draw revealed Football news Today, 14:00 Favorites hold their ground. All MTN8 Cup semifinalists confirmed Football news Today, 13:55 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 13:25 Laporta voices support for La Liga. Barcelona ready to play in the USA
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ceará vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Juárez prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Atlético Mineiro vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Palmeiras: will Palmeiras close the gap on the league leaders? Football Today Internacional vs São Paulo: Will São Paulo extend their winning streak? Football Today Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Football 04 aug 2025 Napoli vs Casertana prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 4, 2025 Football 04 aug 2025 Daegu vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores