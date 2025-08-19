Training even on holiday. Franco Colapinto showcases his cycling session

Alpine Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto is making the most of his break between Grand Prix rounds. The Argentine racer took to Instagram Stories to share clips from his latest cycling adventure.

Colapinto posted a short video showing him riding his bike along the track. Like many fellow drivers, Franco keeps himself in peak physical condition by regularly hitting the road on two wheels.

But it’s not all about training—Colapinto also knows how to unwind. Earlier, he was spotted jet skiing in the Mediterranean Sea.

As a reminder, Colapinto became Alpine’s main driver this season and is competing in the Formula 1 Grand Prix rounds. The Argentine is still chasing his first points finish this year, having yet to score in any race so far.

At the moment, Franco sits 20th in the Formula 1 standings. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri continues to lead the pack, locked in a title fight with teammate Lando Norris.