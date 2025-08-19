Relaxing in Monte Carlo. Fernando Alonso shares a photo from a trendy Monaco restaurant

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso is making the most of the break between Grand Prix races in Monaco, unwinding at a Monte Carlo restaurant. The racing ace posted a snapshot from his evening out on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Alonso captures a charming summer terrace where diners are enjoying their meals. The Spaniard chose to have dinner at La Rose Des Vents, a venue renowned for serving authentic Italian seafood to its guests.

It’s worth noting that Fernando has previously shared photos from this restaurant, suggesting he’s become something of a regular there.

As a reminder, Formula 1 is currently on a summer break and will return only at the end of August. This season, Alonso sits 11th in the standings, having collected 26 points so far.

Incidentally, at the most recent Grand Prix in Hungary, the Aston Martin driver secured his best finish of the season by coming home in fifth place.