Max Verstappen explained what Red Bull is missing

A rather radical approach.

Details: In an interview with Motorsport, 27-year-old Red Bull driver Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on what the team currently lacks:

The team went from winning championships before I joined, then there was a brief rebuilding phase, and after that, we reached the peak of championship victories again.

Now I feel like we're going through another small rebuilding phase. Of course, we're still a very strong team, but I think that to take the next step forward, we need a bit of restructuring or maybe even a reorganization, as well as a deeper understanding of what's going on. Naturally, this will take some time, but hopefully not too much.

I think this is also partly about the team's mentality and the drive to bounce back after setbacks. It's always been that way, so I'm not too worried about it.