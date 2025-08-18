Max Verstappen explained what Red Bull is missing
A rather radical approach.
Details: In an interview with Motorsport, 27-year-old Red Bull driver Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on what the team currently lacks:
The team went from winning championships before I joined, then there was a brief rebuilding phase, and after that, we reached the peak of championship victories again.
Now I feel like we're going through another small rebuilding phase. Of course, we're still a very strong team, but I think that to take the next step forward, we need a bit of restructuring or maybe even a reorganization, as well as a deeper understanding of what's going on. Naturally, this will take some time, but hopefully not too much.
I think this is also partly about the team's mentality and the drive to bounce back after setbacks. It's always been that way, so I'm not too worried about it.
Verstappen has scored 187 of the 194 points earned by Red Bull this season. As a result, the Dutchman sits third in the drivers' standings, while Red Bull is fourth in the constructors' championship, trailing McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes.
