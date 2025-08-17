RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Dresden vs Mainz: Who will advance to the next round of the German Cup?

Dresden vs Mainz: Who will advance to the next round of the German Cup?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Dynamo Dresden vs Mainz 05 prediction Photo: https://x.com/1FSVMainz05
Dynamo Dresden
Dynamo Dresden Dynamo Dresden Schedule Dynamo Dresden News Dynamo Dresden Transfers
DFB-Pokal Germany DFB-Pokal Germany Table DFB-Pokal Germany Fixtures DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions
18 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
Germany, Dresden, Rudolf Harbig Stadion
Mainz 05
Mainz 05 Mainz 05 Schedule Mainz 05 News Mainz 05 Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Mainz 05
Odds: 1.88
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In the 1/32 finals of the German Cup, Dresden will host Mainz on their home turf. The clash is set for Monday, August 18, kicking off at 18:00 CET. Let’s break down my pick for the winner in this showdown.

Dresden vs Mainz: Match preview

Dresden, a representative of the 2. Bundesliga, has already kicked off the new season in their league, though the start has been less than stellar. They lost their opener to Greuther Fürth 2-3, then suffered another setback against Magdeburg 1-2. Last season, the team played in the 3. Liga and secured promotion. In friendlies, they won their first two matches, but then went on a four-game winless streak with a draw and three defeats. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in five consecutive games, conceding two goals in each of their last four outings.

Mainz, competing in the top flight, had a fantastic campaign last season, finishing sixth and earning a spot in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. Their opponent will be Norwegian side Rosenborg. That means this cup tie against Dresden will be Mainz’s first official match of the new season. During preseason, they played five friendlies, racking up four wins and a draw. They look well-prepared and highly motivated to make a statement in their season opener.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Dresden are winless in four straight matches: three losses and a draw.
  • Dresden have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four games.
  • Mainz are unbeaten in eight matches: five wins and two draws.
  • These teams have never faced each other in official competition.

Probable lineups

  • Dynamo Dresden: Schreiber; Faber, Boeder, Bünning, Risch; Amoako, Sapina; Lemmer, Fröling, Kother; Daferner
  • Mainz: Zentner; Kohr, Costa, Leitsch; Caci, Amiri, Sano, Mwene; Hollerbach, Nebel, Lee

Prediction

Dresden are coming from a lower division and have stumbled out of the gate this season. Mainz enjoyed an excellent preseason and, in my opinion, will be more motivated to claim victory here and kick off their campaign in style. My pick: Mainz to win at odds of 1.88.

Prediction on game Win Mainz 05
Odds: 1.88
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction English Premier League Today, 09:00 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17 August 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.86 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
SV Atlas Delmenhorst vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 09:30 Delmenhorst vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Will the team reach the DFB-Pokal round of 16? SV Atlas Delmenhorst Odds: 1.72 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Mostbet
Celta Vigo vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 11:00 Celta Vigo vs Getafe: Will Celta Vigo kick off the new season with a win? Celta Vigo Odds: 1.75 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17.08.2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.93 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
Hallescher FC vs Augsburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Hallescher vs Augsburg: Who will kick off the DFB-Pokal with a win? Hallescher FC Odds: 1.8 Augsburg Bet now 1xBet
Monza vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:00 Monza vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Monza Odds: 1.71 Frosinone Bet now Melbet
Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek prediction Cincinnati Open WTA Today, 13:00 Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 17, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.62 Iga Swiatek Recommended 1xBet
Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Nantes vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Nantes Odds: 1.55 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now 1xBet
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.85 Atletico Madrid Bet now Mostbet
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Espanyol vs Atlético prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 17, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.57 Atletico Madrid Recommended Mostbet
River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 River Plate Odds: 1.48 Godoy Cruz Bet now Mostbet
Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 Independiente Rivadavia Odds: 1.6 Boca Juniors Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores