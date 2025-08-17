Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo hospitalized after motorcycle accident in Australia

Eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo has been hospitalized following a motorcycle fall in Australia. The incident occurred in northern Queensland while the driver was off-roading in the Daintree area. Preliminary reports indicate he suffered a collarbone injury. Further details of the accident have not yet been disclosed.

According to PlanetF1, Ricciardo was taken to Mossman Hospital, which is part of the Cairns and Hinterland health service and specializes in emergency care. It is noted that the athlete remained in good spirits despite his injury.

Earlier this week, Ricciardo returned to Australia. From 2011 to 2024, the driver competed in Formula 1, achieving his greatest success behind the wheel of Red Bull.