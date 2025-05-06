Tragedy in the UK: Two riders killed in horrific crash on the track

Yesterday, the Oulton Park circuit was the scene of a Supersport race as part of the British round, but the event turned into a devastating tragedy.

Details: During one of the corners, the riders were involved in a terrifying crash that claimed the lives of two competitors.

Tragically, medical personnel were unable to save 21-year-old Owen Jenner and 29-year-old Shane Richardson.

We’re saddened to hear that Shane Richardson and Owen Jenner have passed away



Our thoughts are with their family and friends in this difficult time



Ride in Peace pic.twitter.com/3nFO7SGAlZ — TNT Sports Bikes (@bikesontnt) May 5, 2025

In total, 11 riders were involved in the incident. The lives of 10 of them are not in danger; however, 47-year-old Tom Tunstall was rushed to intensive care with severe head and abdominal injuries. Doctors are currently fighting to save his life.

