Fernando Alonso reacts to Aston Martin's disappointing performance at the Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has addressed Aston Martin's and his own tough race at the Miami Grand Prix, posting a brief message on his Instagram page.

Alonso shared a photo of his car during the race, captioned, “Top 4 or 5 missed today. We’ll give it another shot next time,” and added a crossed-fingers emoji.

The Spaniard also spoke to the media after the race to share his thoughts.

“It was a tough race. All weekend we lacked pace, and we knew it was going to be a difficult one for us. We faced the same issues as before and weren’t able to capitalize on the chaos ahead of us. We need to make progress, and I hope we can take a step forward in Imola,” Alonso said.

It’s worth noting that in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, both Aston Martin drivers—Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll—finished outside the points. Alonso crossed the line in 15th place, with Stroll right behind in 16th. Additionally, Alonso was involved in a crash during the sprint race held the previous day.