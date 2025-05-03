Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix was let down by his own helmet

This weekend, Miami plays host to another round of the Formula 1 season. Friday already saw the qualifying session for the sprint race unfold.

In honor of Miami, many teams and drivers have revamped the look of their cars and racing suits—and yes, that includes their helmets.

One of this season’s frontrunners, Lando Norris, decided to go bold for the Miami Grand Prix with a helmet designed to look like a disco ball. However, it seems the British driver isn’t entirely thrilled with his decision.

A video circulating online shows that the helmet’s reflective surface caught the sunlight, forcing Norris to turn away and shield his eyes.

It remains unclear whether this affected Norris’s performance on track, but he finished only third in the sprint qualifying. The Brit was outpaced by Mercedes’ young talent Kimi Antonelli and his own McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

As a reminder, Saturday will treat Formula 1 fans to the sprint and qualifying for the main race, while Sunday will feature the grand prix’s main event.