Franco Colapinto pays tribute to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto honored the memory of legendary racing driver Ayrton Senna on the anniversary of his tragic passing, which occurred 31 years ago. The Argentine posted an emotional message on his Instagram story.

Colapinto shared a collage featuring photos of Ayrton Senna, captioned with the phrase “Always in our hearts,” using a heart emoji in place of the word.

To recall, the tragedy happened on May 1, 1994, during the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola. Senna lost control of his car; at a corner, his car veered off the track and crashed into a concrete wall at tremendous speed.

Ayrton Senna is still regarded as one of the greatest racing drivers of all time. In 2009, a poll conducted by the British weekly Autosport among former and current F1 drivers named him the greatest driver in Formula 1 history.

It’s worth noting that Franco Colapinto still has a long way to go to match the achievements of the legendary Brazilian. The Argentine driver left Williams at the end of last season and is currently a reserve driver for the French team Alpine, for whom he has yet to make a race debut.