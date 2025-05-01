RU RU ES ES FR FR
It has become known who Mercedes might sacrifice for Max Verstappen

It has become known who Mercedes might sacrifice for Max Verstappen

Motorsport News Today, 03:51
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
It has become known who Mercedes might sacrifice for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's contract runs until 2026, but as early as the summer of 2025, he could make a decision about his future. Mercedes is considered one of the frontrunners in the race for the Dutchman and has already identified who it is willing to sacrifice to secure his signature.

Details: As Bernie Ecclestone revealed in an interview with Blick, the German team has already warned young talent Kimi Antonelli that he will likely have to leave if Verstappen decides to join Mercedes.

Quote: "If Max joins Mercedes, the young Antonelli, who by then will be performing brilliantly, will probably have to leave the team," he said.

Toto Wolff is a huge admirer of Verstappen's talent, although not long ago he claimed to be satisfied with the team's current driver line-up.

Incidentally, Aston Martin is ready to offer Verstappen a five-year contract with a salary of 240 million euros per season.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that the Dutch driver's contract contains a clause that allows him to terminate the agreement if, after half the season's races, he is not ranked in the top three in the standings.

