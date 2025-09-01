Tottenham strengthen their squad as Spurs secure Kolo Muani on loan

A new striker joins the ranks.

Tottenham continue to bolster their squad, sealing a transfer on the final day of the transfer deadline.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani is joining Tottenham on loan. The agreement runs until the summer of 2026. The Parisians accepted the Spurs' terms as the player himself expressed a desire to join the London club.

Recently, Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons moved to London for €65 million, becoming the most expensive signing in the North London club's history. The specifics of Simons' contract with Tottenham remain undisclosed.

