Tottenham ready to take desperate step to keep Harry Kane

Today, 14:37
According to journalist Matt Law, London-based club Tottenham Hotspur still hopes to retain their forward Harry Kane.

The source indicates that the English club is willing to double the player's salary. Currently, Kane earns €12.2 million per year. Therefore, under the new contract, he could earn €24.4 million per year.

It is worth noting that Bayern Munich is the main contender for the 29-year-old player. The German club offered €80 million for Kane, but their bid was rejected, despite the forward's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expiring in the summer of 2024.

Kane is a product of Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy and has been part of the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the player has yet to win any trophies with the club. Kane's main achievement at Tottenham Hotspur was reaching the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018/2019 season.

Last season, Tottenham Hotspur finished eighth in the English Premier League standings, failing to secure a place in European competitions.

