London-based "Tottenham" could part ways with 12 players in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

According to the source, the English club is looking to part ways with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defenders Eric Dier, Ben Davies, and Davinson Sanchez, midfielders Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon. Additionally, Tottenham may sell defender Sergio Reguilon, midfielders Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, and Tanguy Ndombele. Furthermore, Tottenham will not exercise the option to buy on-loan defenders Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) and Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal).

In the current season, Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League and did not qualify for European competitions.