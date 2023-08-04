RU RU
Tottenham Hotspur sign defender from Bundesliga for €50m

Football news Today, 08:50
Central defender of VfL Wolfsburg and the Netherlands U21 national team, Micky van de Ven, will be joining London's Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet.

As per the source, the English club will pay around 50 million euros for the player, and this amount includes potential bonuses for the player's future progress. Van de Ven will soon arrive in England to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 22-year-old van de Ven has been playing for VfL Wolfsburg since the summer of 2021. He joined the German club from Volendam, with the transfer fee amounting to 3.5 million euros. The defender has played a total of 41 matches in all competitions for Wolfsburg, scoring one goal and providing three assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

Since 2021, van de Ven has been representing the Netherlands U21 national team. He has played 11 matches for the Dutch team, without scoring any goals or providing any assists, and has received one yellow card.

