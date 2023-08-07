Tottenham Hotspur - Shakhtar - 5:1 (video review)

London's "Tottenham Hotspur" defeated Donetsk's "Shakhtar" with a score of 5:1 in a friendly match. This match marked the farewell of Donetsk's goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov. Additionally, the match was a charity event in support of the people of Ukraine.

In the 38th minute, Harry Kane opened the scoring. Towards the end of the first half, Kevin Kelsi restored the balance. At the beginning of the second half, Kane put the English club ahead again. In the 55th minute, the forward scored his third goal. In the 79th minute, Kane completed a poker (scored four goals in a single match). In the added time of the second half, Dan Scarlett set the final score.

"Tottenham Hotspur" (London, England) - "Shakhtar" (Donetsk, Ukraine) - 5:1 (1:1)

Goals: Kane, 38 - 1:0, Kelsi, 45 - 1:1, Kane, 50 - 2:1, Kane, 55 - 3:1, Kane, 79 - 4:1, Scarlett, 90+4 - 5:1

"Tottenham Hotspur": Vilarreal, Emerson, Davis, Romero, Udohji, Hojbjerg, Maddison (Lo Celso, 77), Kulusevski, Sarr (Skipp, 87), Son Heung-Min (Solomon, 78), Kane (Scarlett, 80).

"Shakhtar": Pyatov (Riznyk, 17), Gozholiashvili, Matviienko, Kozik (Lamkin, 46), Topalov (Pedrinho, 60), Zubkov (Kashchuk, 46), Nazarina (Traore, 81), Kryskiv (Martins, 75), Ocheretko (Sikan, 60), Kelsi (Castillo, 75).

Video review of the match