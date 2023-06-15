Tottenham Hotspur offer around €60m for two Leicester players

"Tottenham" is interested in buying two midfielders from "Leicester" - Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, according to Daily Mail.

According to the source, the London club has offered €58 million for both players. However, this amount is likely to be unsatisfactory for "the Foxes". A year ago, "Leicester" wanted to receive €70 million for each of these players. However, since the club has been relegated from the Premier League, the price may decrease.

In the current season, 26-year-old Maddison has played 32 matches in all competitions for "Leicester", scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists. 25-year-old Barnes has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 40 matches for "Leicester".