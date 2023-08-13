Tottenham Hotspur names new team captain after Harry Kane exit

The press service of London's Tottenham Hotspur has announced on their official website the appointment of South Korean forward Son Heung-min as the team's captain.

The Korean has taken over the role from French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who left the club. Midfielder James Maddison and defender Cristian Romero have been named vice-captains of the English club.

"To be the captain of such a great club is a big honor," Son said.

31-year-old Son Heung-min has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since the summer of 2015. He joined the English club from Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. The transfer fee was 30 million euros. He has played a total of 372 matches for the London club in all tournaments, scored 145 goals, and provided 80 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Son Heung-min has been playing for the South Korean national team since 2010. He has played a total of 112 matches for the South Korean national team, scored 37 goals, provided 17 assists, and received six yellow cards.

Recall that in the previous season, Tottenham finished in eighth place in the Premier League. Thus, the London club did not secure a spot in European competitions for the 2023/2024 season.